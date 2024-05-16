Hub4Business

VIT Founder & Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan Received The State University Of New York Honorary Doctorate

Dr. G. Viswanathan has been conferred the honorary doctorate for his contributions to international higher education.

Founder and Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Dr. G. Viswanathan received the State University of New York (SUNY) Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree during Binghamton University’s convocation ceremony in the USA recently.

The honorary doctorate was conferred on Dr. G. Viswanathan by Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger.

“Chancellor Viswanathan has been a pioneer for expanding access to higher education in India and partnering with institutions around the world,” Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger said.

Binghamton University Provost Donald Hall, Dean Prof. Srihari Krishnaswamy, the Member of Assembly Ms. Donna A. Luppardo, the Member of Senate Ms. Leaa Webb, VIT Vice Presidents Mr. Sankar Viswanathan, Dr. Sekar Viswanathan and Dr. G. V. Selvam, Assistant Vice President Ms. Kadhambari S. Viswanathan and Dr. R. Seenivasan, Director, International Relations, VIT were also present during the convocation ceremony.

Meanwhile, a felicitation function for Dr. G. Viswanathan was organised in Washington DC, USA, in which dignitaries including Mr. Kannan Srinivasan, Senator, Member, Virginia House of Delegates, Dr. P. Karunakaran, Head, Education Wing , Embassy of India, Washington DC, Mr. Bala Swaminathan, President, Federation of Tamil Sangams in North America (FETNA), Mr. Balagan Arumugasamy, Former President Federation of Tamil Sangams in North America (FETNA), Dr. Veera Venugopal, President ,Tamil Nadu Foundation, Dr. Prabu David, Provost , Rochester Institute of Technology,  Dr. Jeyachandran, Former Senior Professor, Montclair State University , New Jersey, Dr. Sridevi Sarma, Vice Dean, Johns Hopkins University , Baltimore, Maryland, Dr. Paneer Selvam, Senior Professor, University of Arkansas, Dr. V. Raju, Provost, VIT Bangalore and Mrs. Indirani Radhakrishnan, Advisor, VIT Alumni Association, North America and office bearers of VIT Alumni Association North American chapters also took part in the function.

It may be pointed out that VIT Founder and Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan was conferred honorary doctorate by West Virginia University, USA in 2009.

