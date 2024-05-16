VIT Founder & Chancellor Dr. G. Viswanathan Received The State University Of New York Honorary Doctorate

Meanwhile, a felicitation function for Dr. G. Viswanathan was organised in Washington DC, USA, in which dignitaries including Mr. Kannan Srinivasan, Senator, Member, Virginia House of Delegates, Dr. P. Karunakaran, Head, Education Wing , Embassy of India, Washington DC, Mr. Bala Swaminathan, President, Federation of Tamil Sangams in North America (FETNA), Mr. Balagan Arumugasamy, Former President Federation of Tamil Sangams in North America (FETNA), Dr. Veera Venugopal, President ,Tamil Nadu Foundation, Dr. Prabu David, Provost , Rochester Institute of Technology, Dr. Jeyachandran, Former Senior Professor, Montclair State University , New Jersey, Dr. Sridevi Sarma, Vice Dean, Johns Hopkins University , Baltimore, Maryland, Dr. Paneer Selvam, Senior Professor, University of Arkansas, Dr. V. Raju, Provost, VIT Bangalore and Mrs. Indirani Radhakrishnan, Advisor, VIT Alumni Association, North America and office bearers of VIT Alumni Association North American chapters also took part in the function.