The Nosh House: How It Successfully Cracked The Competitive Cloud Kitchen Market?

The brand ensures keeping its standard rates fair and consistent across all platforms, encouraging customers to prioritize taste and quality over constantly discounted prices at other eateries. While the occasional promotions can be festive or seasonal, designed to enhance the overall dining experience, The Nosh House only provides modest platform discounts to ensure steady sales and sustain profitability in a fiercely competitive market, especially with popular food chains vying for attention on the same platform. Their repeat customers and recall value can be evaluated by the fact that 80% of their orders are by repeat customers every month and by the average rating on Swiggy of 4.5 (32K+ ratings) and on Zomato of 4.3 (18.9K+ ratings).