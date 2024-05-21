“This is an incredibly exciting time for our organization. We’ve been executing an ambitious growth and diversification strategy to capitalize on unique and favorable market conditions within an evolving professional services landscape, more than doubling in size over the last five years alone,” said Mr. Geier. “Partnering with a leading global investor like Bain Capital is a testament to our strategy and provides us with additional meaningful resources and extensive knowledge to advance our mission and deliver on our value proposition to employees and clients.”