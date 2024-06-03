Liferay And InfoAxon Join Forces To Drive Digital Transformation For Reliance General Insurance (RGI)

“InfoAxon has built incredible momentum as the global go-to digital transformation partner for leading insurers. We welcome RGI as our esteemed customer and are excited to partner with them on their digital transformation journey”, said Vineet Dahiya, Co-founder at InfoAxon. “Based on our experience of working with global insurance organizations and our decade-old partnership with Liferay, we have developed a Digital Insurance Stack that accelerates insurance product launches with configurable buying journeys, maximizes digital distribution opportunities, and rapidly delivers engaging Omnichannel experiences. Leveraging our digital insurance stack, RGI will be able to create more touchpoints and more opportunities to engage with the customer, leading to more and better opportunities to sell, service, and retain”, he further added.