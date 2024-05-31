Challenges In Land Acquisition For Warehouse And Logistics Parks In India

The next major hurdle in the land acquisition is the cost of the acquisition and land prices. The soaring land prices across the prominent locations for warehouses has made it unviable for investment when put together with the construction cost and other factors. The average cost of land acquisition should be anywhere between Rs. 1.25 to 1.5 Crore per acre considering the rental range of Rs. 18/- to 20/- per sq.ft., but, the average price across the suitable regions today is 2 - 3 crores , in turn making it viable especially when the rental values have not been supportive to the said high land prices. The other way, the land cost might be averaged better is that the developers starts acquiring the land parcels by land pooling by the local farmers where all the farmers are ready to sell their land parcel.