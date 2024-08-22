Architect Achal Chaudhary Among Top 100 IITians Honored In Bengaluru

Architect Achal Chaudhary, a distinguished educationist from Indore, earned his degree from IIT Kharagpur and went on to establish a significant reputation in the field of education across the country. However, the journey to achieving this recognition was not easy. Architect Achal Chaudhary laid the foundation of IPS Academy in Indore in 1987, which has now grown into the IPS Group of Institutions. Today, IPS Academy is counted among the major educational institutions in the country, where over 10,000 students pursue their studies simultaneously.