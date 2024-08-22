Hub4Business

Architect Achal Chaudhary Among Top 100 IITians Honored In Bengaluru

A new book celebrating the top 100 IITians in India has been unveiled by the IIT Alumni Association, highlighting figures like Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, and Indore's renowned educationist, Architect Achal Chaudhary. The book, titled "100 Great IITians: Dedicated to the Service of the Nation," was launched in a grand ceremony in Bengaluru, honoring these exceptional individuals for their significant contributions to the country.

Top 100 IITians Honored In Bengaluru
A book highlighting the top 100 IITians in the country has been published by the IIT Alumni Association. The book features prominent figures like Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys, Nandan Nilekani, as well as Indore's renowned educationist and Chairman of IPS Group of Institutions, Architect Achal Chaudhary. A grand ceremony for the book's launch and the honoring of these IITians was held in Bengaluru.

The book titled "100 Great IITians: Dedicated to the Service of the Nation" was edited by Commander V.K. Jaitly, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, and published by Excel India Publishers. The book was launched at the Bangalore International Centre, with Professor Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director of IIM Bangalore, as the chief guest.

This book presents the stories of those IITians who rejected the allure of the West, choosing instead to stay in or return to their homeland, contributing significantly to India's progress. During the book launch, the honored IITians were celebrated, and the essence of their success stories was shared.

Architect Achal Chaudhary, a distinguished educationist from Indore, earned his degree from IIT Kharagpur and went on to establish a significant reputation in the field of education across the country. However, the journey to achieving this recognition was not easy. Architect Achal Chaudhary laid the foundation of IPS Academy in Indore in 1987, which has now grown into the IPS Group of Institutions. Today, IPS Academy is counted among the major educational institutions in the country, where over 10,000 students pursue their studies simultaneously.

