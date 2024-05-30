A Journey To Longevity: Mario Sequeira On Health, Wellness, And His New Book

A: The human body is indeed a marvel, akin to a supercomputer. Over the last 60,000 years, our bodies have fundamentally remained unchanged but has adapted remarkably well to environmental changes. We have a stone age body working superbly well in the space age! Think of our bones and joints as a dynamic framework, seamlessly lubricated to reduce friction. Unknown to us our body runs a chemical factory thatconverts food into energy, repairs cells, and regulates temperature, all autonomously. The brain, our central processing unit, coordinates every function. And then just to awe you a bit more your heart pumps out 7500-liter blood a day. In a year 27 00000 liters! And think of your eyes which are the best-known cameras filming and automatically filing away vivid memories to be referred to years later. Understanding this sophistication encourages us to care for our bodies with the same respect and diligence we would a high-tech device. My book emphasizes that by providing our bodies with the right nutrients and care, we can harness this incredible system to enhance our longevity. It isn’t even difficult.