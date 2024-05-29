Healthcare Spotlight

Dr Govind Sahay - Skincare During Pregnancy: Safe Practices and Product Recommendations

One of the most common skin changes during pregnancy is hormonal acne

Dr Govind Sahay
  • During pregnancy, a woman experiences hormonal, immune, metabolic, and vascular changes that can affect in multiple ways.

  • According to clinical statistics, over 90% of expecting mothers experience significant skin changes attributable to hormonal fluctuations, which can be concerning. 1

  • However, with safe skincare practices and appropriate product choices, pregnant women can maintain healthy and glowing skin throughout this special time.

Common Skin Changes During Pregnancy2

  • Acne: One of the most common skin changes during pregnancy is hormonal acne. Fluctuating hormones can increase sebum production, clogged pores, and breakouts, particularly in the first trimester.

  • Hyperpigmentation: It is the darkening of the skin due to elevated levels of estrogen, progesterone, and melanocyte-stimulating hormone, leading to increased melanin production.

  • Stretch Marks: During pregnancy, your expanding belly, thighs, breasts, buttocks, or even arms may develop purplish-red streaks called stretch marks. Up to 90% of women experience them by their third trimester, and a family history of stretch marks increases your likelihood of developing them.

  • Melasma: Also known as chloasma or the "mask of pregnancy," melasma presents as brown patches on the cheeks, nose, and forehead. It affects up to 70% of pregnant women, and sun exposure exacerbates this condition.

  • Itching: Itching is common during pregnancy. Many women may also develop red, crusty, itchy patches. Most of the rashes are harmless and may resolve after giving birth.

Safe Skincare Practices for Expectant Mothers3

  • Consult with a Dermatologist: Before making any changes to your skincare routine, it's essential to consult with a dermatologist, especially if you have pre-existing skin conditions or are unsure about certain products' safety during pregnancy.

  • Read Labels Carefully: When choosing skincare products, opt for those labeled as "pregnancy-safe" or "dermatologist-tested for pregnancy." Avoid products containing retinoids, salicylic acid, and benzoyl peroxide, as these ingredients may not be suitable for use during pregnancy.

  • Stick to Gentle Cleansers: Use a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser to wash your face twice a day. Look for formulations that are mild and non-comedogenic to prevent irritation and breakouts.

  • Moisturize Daily: Hydration is vital during pregnancy, so be sure to moisturize your skin regularly to prevent dryness and itchiness. Choose a pregnancy-safe moisturizer that is free from harsh chemicals and artificial fragrances.

  • Use Sunscreen Daily: Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher daily, even on cloudy days. Opt for a physical sunscreen containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, which are considered safe during pregnancy.

  • Treat Specific Concerns Safely: If you're dealing with hormonal acne, opt for spot treatments containing ingredients like sulfur or azelaic acid, which are generally considered safe during pregnancy. For melasma, use a gentle exfoliant containing ingredients like glycolic acid or vitamin C to help lighten dark spots.

  • Stay Hydrated and Eat Well: Remember that skincare starts from within, so drink plenty of water and eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids to nourish your skin from the inside out.

