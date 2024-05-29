Dr Govind Sahay - Skincare During Pregnancy: Safe Practices and Product Recommendations

Consult with a Dermatologist: Before making any changes to your skincare routine, it's essential to consult with a dermatologist, especially if you have pre-existing skin conditions or are unsure about certain products' safety during pregnancy.

Read Labels Carefully: When choosing skincare products, opt for those labeled as "pregnancy-safe" or "dermatologist-tested for pregnancy." Avoid products containing retinoids, salicylic acid, and benzoyl peroxide, as these ingredients may not be suitable for use during pregnancy.

Stick to Gentle Cleansers: Use a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser to wash your face twice a day. Look for formulations that are mild and non-comedogenic to prevent irritation and breakouts.

Moisturize Daily: Hydration is vital during pregnancy, so be sure to moisturize your skin regularly to prevent dryness and itchiness. Choose a pregnancy-safe moisturizer that is free from harsh chemicals and artificial fragrances.

Use Sunscreen Daily: Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher daily, even on cloudy days. Opt for a physical sunscreen containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, which are considered safe during pregnancy.

Treat Specific Concerns Safely: If you're dealing with hormonal acne, opt for spot treatments containing ingredients like sulfur or azelaic acid, which are generally considered safe during pregnancy. For melasma, use a gentle exfoliant containing ingredients like glycolic acid or vitamin C to help lighten dark spots.