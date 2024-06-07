Amlan Jyoti Sarmah - Skincare Routine For Men: Simple Steps For Healthy, Clear Skin

A simple skincare routine can make a significant difference in the health and appearance of men's skin. Here's a basic skincare routine tailored for men:

Cleanse: Begin your skincare routine by cleansing your face with a gentle facial cleanser, using lukewarm water to avoid stripping the skin's natural oils. Opt for a gel-based cleanser to effectively remove impurities without causing dryness.

Exfoliate: Exfoliation removes dead skin cells and prevents clogged pores. Incorporate a scrub or exfoliating cleanser into your routine 2-3 times a week to promote smoother skin texture. Consider using a gel-based scrub or an Ayurvedic ubtan for radiant skin.

Toning: To balance pH levels and provide hydration, tone your skin with an alcohol-free toner made from floral extracts. Rosewater-based toners are effective in minimizing pores and soothing the skin.

Moisturize: Hydrate your skin with a lightweight moisturizer during the day to protect against sun damage and a hydrating night cream before bed to replenish moisture. Look for moisturizers enriched with ingredients like sandalwood and orange peel for hydration and protection.