Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Culture & Society

Lost Garden: A Poem by Late Kashmiri Poet Kashi Nath 'Bagwan'

A poem on Kashmir and exile by Kashi Nath 'Bagwan', renowned Kashmiri poet, author and educationist, who passed away in the year 2008 at the age of 87.

Lost Garden: A Poem by Late Kashmiri Poet Kashi Nath 'Bagwan'
Abandoned Kashmiri Pandit residential houses where 24 Kashmiri Pandits were shot dead by unidentifie Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 11:44 am

Ghazal

Tsihis manz kiä samay badlio zamin tay ásman badlio
So yāmath ay mehfili manz tu' mehfili hund saman badlyo

Related stories

Exodus Of Kashmiri Pandits — Claims Versus Reality

The Burden Of Kashmiri Poets Is A Fight Against Forgetfulness

A Day In Spring: Memories Of Kashmir

Na badlay soy na badlio dil na armanan mye rang badlio
Me kyuth byhi inqalab amut chu patsh kithu' karu' zaman badlic

Mye masravith tu' naśravith agar zan păsban badlió
Marith rūdus bą suy yāro faqat myönuy makan badlio

Thazar yāmath dituy vaqtan vanay kiä kia tse manz badlio
Su dil badlyó, su sreh badlio yi soruy chu ayan badlio

Necu yus râth zamut chu vanay kia kia tamis badlio
Achan manz ab tas badlió, manas lõluk guman badlio

Sýtha phuti naţi magar az tām zānh mã yāru'bal badliō
Na badli joy, na badlio bagh, badliö Baghwan badlio

(Time changed in a moment - resulting in total change in earth and sky.
The moment she entered  the congregation entire atmosphere was changed

 Forgetting me and ignoring me if the leader gets changed
I  remained the same after my death but only my changed

 The moment you attained the stature - I will tell you what changed in you
Your heart changed and your affection changed - whatever changes you adopted, those were vivid.

The son who was born yesterday - I will tell you what changes he acquired
There was change in the water of his eyes
He had change in the love in his heart

Lot many pitchers were broken at the riverside but till now never the riverbed was changed
Neither the riverlet got changed nor there was any change in the garden but only Bagwan (Gardner) was changed)

---
(Translated from Kashmiri by Ashwini Sharma)

Tags

Culture & Society
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Will BharatPe Lose Its Banking License?

Will BharatPe Lose Its Banking License?