Ghazal

Tsihis manz kiä samay badlio zamin tay ásman badlio

So yāmath ay mehfili manz tu' mehfili hund saman badlyo

Na badlay soy na badlio dil na armanan mye rang badlio

Me kyuth byhi inqalab amut chu patsh kithu' karu' zaman badlic

Mye masravith tu' naśravith agar zan păsban badlió

Marith rūdus bą suy yāro faqat myönuy makan badlio

Thazar yāmath dituy vaqtan vanay kiä kia tse manz badlio

Su dil badlyó, su sreh badlio yi soruy chu ayan badlio

Necu yus râth zamut chu vanay kia kia tamis badlio

Achan manz ab tas badlió, manas lõluk guman badlio

Sýtha phuti naţi magar az tām zānh mã yāru'bal badliō

Na badli joy, na badlio bagh, badliö Baghwan badlio

(Time changed in a moment - resulting in total change in earth and sky.

The moment she entered the congregation entire atmosphere was changed

Forgetting me and ignoring me if the leader gets changed

I remained the same after my death but only my changed

The moment you attained the stature - I will tell you what changed in you

Your heart changed and your affection changed - whatever changes you adopted, those were vivid.

The son who was born yesterday - I will tell you what changes he acquired

There was change in the water of his eyes

He had change in the love in his heart

Lot many pitchers were broken at the riverside but till now never the riverbed was changed

Neither the riverlet got changed nor there was any change in the garden but only Bagwan (Gardner) was changed)

(Translated from Kashmiri by Ashwini Sharma)