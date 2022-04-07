Ghazal
Tsihis manz kiä samay badlio zamin tay ásman badlio
So yāmath ay mehfili manz tu' mehfili hund saman badlyo
Na badlay soy na badlio dil na armanan mye rang badlio
Me kyuth byhi inqalab amut chu patsh kithu' karu' zaman badlic
Mye masravith tu' naśravith agar zan păsban badlió
Marith rūdus bą suy yāro faqat myönuy makan badlio
Thazar yāmath dituy vaqtan vanay kiä kia tse manz badlio
Su dil badlyó, su sreh badlio yi soruy chu ayan badlio
Necu yus râth zamut chu vanay kia kia tamis badlio
Achan manz ab tas badlió, manas lõluk guman badlio
Sýtha phuti naţi magar az tām zānh mã yāru'bal badliō
Na badli joy, na badlio bagh, badliö Baghwan badlio
(Time changed in a moment - resulting in total change in earth and sky.
The moment she entered the congregation entire atmosphere was changed
Forgetting me and ignoring me if the leader gets changed
I remained the same after my death but only my changed
The moment you attained the stature - I will tell you what changed in you
Your heart changed and your affection changed - whatever changes you adopted, those were vivid.
The son who was born yesterday - I will tell you what changes he acquired
There was change in the water of his eyes
He had change in the love in his heart
Lot many pitchers were broken at the riverside but till now never the riverbed was changed
Neither the riverlet got changed nor there was any change in the garden but only Bagwan (Gardner) was changed)
---
(Translated from Kashmiri by Ashwini Sharma)