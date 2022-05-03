Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Warren Buffett Says Wouldn’t Buy All The Bitcoins In The World Even For $25

Belgium has now made it compulsory for all virtual asset service providers in the country to register with its financial regulator FSMA.

Warren Buffett

Updated: 03 May 2022 8:22 am

Warren Buffett, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway, during an annual shareholder meet, said that even if someone offers him all the Bitcoins (BTC) in the world for $25, he would not take it. He said that since he has no use for Bitcoins, he will have to either way sell it back to him.

Click here to know more about what Warren Buffett has said earlier on cryptocurrencies.

In other news, Belgium’s government has made it compulsory for all virtual asset operators who have been operating from the country to identify themselves and get themselves registered with the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA).

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market cap increased by 0.22 per cent to $1.74 trillion at 7.50 am. The global crypto volume was also up by 5.89 per cent to $85.25 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data. 
 

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $38,530.05, higher by 0.07 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was also trading higher by 0.38 per cent at $2,845.51.
 

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.37 per cent at $0.7874, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 8.12 per cent at $0.6437, Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 1.02 per cent at $391.67, Solana (SOL) was however trading with a loss of 1.24 per cent at $88.06, and Polkadot (DOT) was also down by 1.53 per cent at $15.12.

Bitcoin (BTC)
Bitcoin (BTC) Photo By Quantitatives On Unsplash

Today’s top gainer was Shibnobi (SHINJA) (METAPAY), which was up by 2267.13 per cent at $0.0000000000001725. The top loser was SafuFide (SAFEST), which was down by 72.95 per cent at $0.0002306.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 0.29 per cent at $0.1314. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.04155. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 2.17 per cent at $0.00002086.

 Dogelon Mars (ELON) was down by 2.48 per cent to trade at $0.0000008933 and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) lost 1.75 cent at $0.01427. Floki Inu (FLOKI), however, was up by 3.33 per cent at $0.00001565.
In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was up by 0.54 per cent at $17,276.10, Terra (LUNA) was trading with a gain of 2.98 per cent at $84.89, Avalanche (AVAX) gained 3.05 per cent at $60.84, Uniswap (UNI) was, however, down by 1.10 per cent to trade at $7.00, and Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 0.01 per cent at $145.12.


Latest Update

"If you told me you owned all the Bitcoin in the world and you offered it to me for $25, I wouldn't take it. What would I do with it? I'd have to sell it back to you one way or another. It isn't going to do anything," said Warren Buffett, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway, reported Kitco.

The Belgium government has made it mandatory for virtual asset providers to register themselves with the country’s financial regulator FSMA. “As from May 1, 2022, any legal person established in Belgium that wants to provide exchange services between virtual currencies and legal currencies, or custody wallet services, within Belgium will have to register with the FSMA in advance,” read a press release by FSMA.

Tags

Business Crypto Bitcoin Ethereum Blockchain Bored Ape NFT Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Blockchain Transaction Blockchain Technology Warren Buffett
