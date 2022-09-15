Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Sensex Surges Over 300 Points, Nifty Above 18,000 Led By Banking, Auto Stocks

At 9:23 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 237 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 60,584, whereas the Nifty 50 index advanced 69.80 points or 0.39 per cent at 18,073

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 9:37 am

The Indian equity benchmarks opened on a positive note on Thursday as indicated by the Nifty futures traded at Singapore Exchange. The Sensex surged as much 326 points, whereas the Nifty 50 index as much as 18,095. 

At 9:23 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 237 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 60,584, whereas the Nifty 50 index advanced 69.80 points or 0.39 per cent at 18,073. Amongst the broader indices, the Nifty Midcap 50 index was trading 0.75 per cent higher at 8.861, whereas the Nifty Midcap 100 index surged 0.71 per cent at 32,522. Barring the stocks of media, metal, IT, pharma and healthcare, all other indices were trading in green. Banking, Auto, and financial services stocks witnessed the most buying between 0.91 per cent to 1.14 per cent. 

In the US, stocks traded higher on Wednesday. The S&P500 index was trading 13.32 points or 0.3 per cent higher at 3,946, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 30.12 points or 0.1 per cent to 31,135. While the Nasdaq rose 86.10 points or 0.7 per cent to 11,719, the Russell 2000 for smaller companies surged 6.89 points or 0.4 per cent higher at 1,838. 

The Asian stocks were trading higher in early trade on Thursday. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 surged moderately at 0.34 per cent, whereas South Korea’s KOSPI was trading 0.22 per cent higher. Singapore’s Hang Seng index surged 0.29 per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite was trading 0.29 per cent lower, whereas Shenzhen Component was trading moderately lower at 0.09 per cent. 

Back home, Maruti, ICICI Bank, NTPC, LT, Kotak Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, PowerGrid, HDFC twins, and Hindustan Unilever were amongst the top gainers, whereas IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Dr. Reddy and Bajaj Finserv were amongst the top losers. 

