Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Reliance To Buy Assets Of Battery Firm Lithium Werks For $61 Million

 The assets include the entire patent portfolio of Lithium Werks, manufacturing facility in China, key business contracts, and hiring of existing employees as a going concern

Reliance To Buy Assets Of Battery Firm Lithium Werks For $61 Million

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 8:00 pm

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday announced the acquisition of assets of cobalt-free lithium battery technology company Lithium Werks for $61 million, as it builds technology and material wherewithal for its new energy foray.

"Reliance New Energy Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, has today signed definitive agreements to acquire substantially all of the assets of Lithium Werks BV for a total transaction value of USD 61 million including funding for future growth," the company said in a statement.

Related stories

Reliance Sells CBM Gas For Over $23; HOEC Gets $25

Reliance Terminates Lease For 835 Stores: Future Retail

The assets include the entire patent portfolio of Lithium Werks, manufacturing facility in China, key business contracts, and hiring of existing employees as a going concern.

Incorporated in 2017, Lithium Werks is a cobalt-free lithium battery technology and manufacturing company, with operations in the US, Europe, and China and customers worldwide.

Its batteries are used in industrial, medical, marine, energy storage, commercial transportation and other highly demanding applications

Tags

Business National Reliance Industries Reliance Jio Reliance Retail Reliance New Energy Mukesh Ambani Lithium Werks Reliance Group Reliance Power
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sunny Leone Denied Work Permit By Bangladesh For Shooting ‘Soldiers’

Sunny Leone Denied Work Permit By Bangladesh For Shooting ‘Soldiers’

'The Kashmir' Files Actor Prakash Belawadi Apologises For His Silence On Plight of Kashmiri Pandits

'The Kashmir' Files Actor Prakash Belawadi Apologises For His Silence On Plight of Kashmiri Pandits