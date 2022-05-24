Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Key Things To Know Before Markets Open On Tuesday

On Monday, the Sensex closed at 37.78 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 54,288, whereas the Nifty 50 index dipped 51.45 points to end at 16,214.

Updated: 24 May 2022 8:11 am

The Indian benchmark indices are likely to see a positive start on Tuesday as indicated by the Nifty Future on the Singapore Exchange. SGX Index traded 53 points or 0.33 per cent higher at 16,228.50 on Tuesday. 

Asian Markets

In Asia, following relief on Wall Street, shares slipped after a slide in US Stock futures. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares was trading flat on Monday, whereas Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.4 per cent. The Hang Seng Index was down 0.72 per cent at 20,297. South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.84 per cent at 2,622. 

US Markets

In the US, the stocks closed higher after seven weeks of decline owing to the concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 index surged 72.39 points or 1.9 per cent to 3,975. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 618.34 points or 2 per cent to 31,880.24. The Nasdaq advanced 180.66 points or 1.6 per cent to 11,535.27. 

Stocks To Watch

Zomato, ONGC, Ramco Cements, Marico, Bharat Electronics and Olectra Greentech.

FII and DII 

On Monday, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained the net seller worth Rs 1,951 crore, whereas the domestic institutional investors were the net buyer worth Rs 1,445 crore. 

Oil Prices

Amidst the global supply-chain crunch and closing of the Chinese economy due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, Brent crude oil benchmark was down 35 cents or 0.3 per cent to $113 per barrel. US West Texas intermediate crude future slipped 36 cents or 0.3 per cents to $109.93 per barrel. 

Rupee

On Monday, Rupee rebounded 15 paise higher against US dollars at 77.55. 

