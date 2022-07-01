Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Honda Cars India Sales Up 64% In June

The company had registered 4,767 units in domestic sales in the same month last year, HCIL said in a statement

Exports were at 2,502 units last month as against 1,241 units in June 2021, said Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL)

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 6:08 pm

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Friday reported a 64 per cent increase in domestic sales at 7,834 units in June 2022.

The company had registered 4,767 units in domestic sales in the same month last year, HCIL said in a statement.

Exports were at 2,502 units last month as against 1,241 units in June 2021, it added.

HCIL Director, Marketing and Sales, Yuichi Murata said, "The demand trend for Honda Cars remains robust as the industry notices a good month in terms of automotive sales consumption."

However, he said, "The supply side challenges including chip shortage continued to affect our production and despatches in June. Unfortunately, this situation still persists and clear signs of recovery are not visible yet."

