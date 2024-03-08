Champion Of Change

The Oriya daily, Dharitri, was started by the Samajwadi Society on November 24, 1974 from Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Orissa. During 1986, Dharitri started web offset printing to increase press production and reach out to a larger reader base. The real growth story of Dharitri started during late eighties and early nineties with increased distribution. It became the only newspaper in the state to cater to both urban and rural, young and upwardly mobile readers and also to the cream population of Orissa. Dharitri catapulted to a whooping rise, both quantitatively and qualitatively, emerging as the No.1 newspaper not only in the capital city of Bhubaneswar but also in a majority of the districts and towns of the state., Today, Dharitri’s circulation is the largest in Cuttack. Adyasha’s husband, Tathagata Satpathy helms the responsibility of the Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper.