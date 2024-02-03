Book Review: ‘The Viceroy’s Artist’ by Anindyo Roy

Lear’s art condemns him to the status of an enigmatic outsider, someone unsure about what he feels when contemplating the British domination of India — and he has ample opportunities to contemplate it. His work takes him up and down the diverse terrain of the land he has always wanted to visit through bone-jarring rides in pony carts, jampans, and trains which puts him into intimate contact with the complex web of individuals who sustain the vast machinery of the Empire — administrators, missionaries, khitmutgars, and khansamahs. Not to mention the terrifying cummerbund. Out of this cultural symphony, he composes nonsense verse with a distinctly Indian flavour for the children ‘English ducks’ that he meets in residencies and hotels, who are familiar with his work and welcome him as a celebrity while assuring him that they can always write better than he does. A pharmacologist in a shop whom Lear thinks is a very unlikely fan also recognises him and confesses his deep love of limericks. He also meets beautiful Eurasians who have found their way into marriages with Englishmen and imagines them in all their vibrancy in Holman Hunt paintings.