Watch: Aamir Khan Dances To 'RRR' Song 'Naatu Naatu' With Ram Charan, Jr NTR And Alia Bhatt

Actor Aamir on March 20, attended the promotional event of director SS Rajamouli's ‘RRR’ in Delhi. The ‘3 Idiots’ actor was seen interacting with the star cast of the film and also danced to ‘RRR's’ popular track ‘Naatu Naatu’. Actors Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan taught Aamir Khan the steps of the song, and since then the video has been going viral all over.

The actor was a special guest at the promotional event. ‘Naatu Naatu’ is titled ‘Naacho Naacho’ in Hindi. The song, which features Jr NTR and Ram Charan performing identical steps was released in November and has become one of the popular songs from the film.

‘RRR’ has been written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by SS Rajamouli. The music of the film is composed by MM Keeravani with KK Senthilkumar handling the camera. It is bankrolled under the banner of DVV Entertainment. Reportedly, the film has been made at a budget of ₹336 crore, excluding the salary of the cast as well as the crew.

The film is based on the fictional tale of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju and also features actor Ajay Devgn in a cameo. ‘RRR’ will release on March 25 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Talking of Khan, he will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which will release on August 11. The film has been directed by filmmaker Advait Chandan and is the official Hindi remake of ‘Forrest Gump’ featuring actor Tom Hanks.