Vivek Agnihotri Slams Anurag Kashyap For His 'Kantara' Is Destroying Bollywood Remark

Anurag Kashyap's recent comments about Films like 'Kantara' are destroying Bollywood has irked filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. The latter, who was on the news all year through for The Kashmir Files, slammed Anurag Kashyap’s opinion. He posted a news clip and tweeted, “I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord. Do you agree? (sic).”

While Anurag Kashyap is yet to react to Vivek Agnihotri, this is what he has previously said during a Galatta Plus round table. “With pan-India, what is happening right now is that everybody is trying to make a pan-India film.” He further added, “Success will be 5-10%. Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you the courage to go out and tell your stories. But KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that’s when you start heading towards disaster. That’s the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You have to find films that give you courage," he stated.

Vivek Agnihotri recently congratulated his all-time favorite showman director SS Rajamouli, his father Vijayendra Garu, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR for getting nominated for Golden Globe 2023. Only select global icons from different cinema industries around the globe have been nominated for this award, including these three being one of them.

The Indian filmmaker has enjoyed the success of The Kashmir Files which grabbed the attention of the entire nation and kick-started the box office for the year 2022.