Sam Mendes’ Four-Part Beatles Saga to Release in April 2028; Producer Recommends One Film a Week

Sam Mendes, the filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning Skyfall, is taking on an unprecedented project with The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event. Rather than telling the band’s story in a single movie, the ambitious venture will comprise four separate features, each exploring the group’s journey through the eyes of one member. All four films are scheduled for a simultaneous theatrical rollout in April 2028. With each instalment reportedly carrying a budget of around $100 million, the entire production is expected to cost upwards of $400 million, arrogating it to among the most ambitious music biopics ever undertaken.