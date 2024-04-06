Raveena Tandon And Daughter Rasha Thadani Enjoy Taylor Swift's Music Concert In Singapore

Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani, recently had a gala time at Taylor Swift's concert in Singapore. The actress shared several photos and videos from the concert on Instagram. In the pictures, the mother daughter duo, Raveena and Rasha, can be seen having fun and enjoying the music.
In one video, Rasha is singing Taylor Swift's 'Love Story', while her mother, Raveena, gives her a kiss. Raveena captioned the post with "Just mom daughter things.” In the social media, the two can be seen dancing and singing along to Taylor Swift's songs, including her most loved and classic hits.
Earlier, on World Music Day, Raveena had even shared a video of Rasha singing an English song. Rasha too shared a video of herself where she sang "Valerie" by Amy Winehouse. Clearly, it seems the mother daughter duo are fond of enjoying music and signing as well.
Time and again, Raveena has shared that she is best friends with her children – daughter Risha and son Ranbir. “I'm best friends with my kids and the same dynamics we've portrayed on screen with Tanvi's son. Bringing that chemistry on screen with Patna Shukla brought back some lovely memories for me with my children. I'm sure the audience will feel the warmth and pure friendship that Tanvi and her son share,” she had recently said.
As for her work, Raveena was last seen in two critically acclaimed dramas 'Patna Shuklla' and 'Karmma Calling'. Moving ahead, she would feature in 'Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Ghudchadi', and her fans are eagerly awaiting to see her yet again.
Coming to Rasha, she has completed her education at the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and is expected to make her debut in Bollywood. She is all set to collaborate with Armaan Devgan in a project directed by Abhishek Kapoor, and her debut is expected later this year. She is already popular on social media, and fans are waiting to see the star kid do wonders on the silver screen.