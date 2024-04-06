Raveena Tandon And Daughter Rasha Thadani Enjoy Taylor Swift's Music Concert In Singapore

Time and again, Raveena has shared that she is best friends with her children – daughter Risha and son Ranbir. “I'm best friends with my kids and the same dynamics we've portrayed on screen with Tanvi's son. Bringing that chemistry on screen with Patna Shukla brought back some lovely memories for me with my children. I'm sure the audience will feel the warmth and pure friendship that Tanvi and her son share,” she had recently said.