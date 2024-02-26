While there have been many adaptations of ‘Ramayana’ on television, the one created by Ramanand Sagar has been one of the most loved series on television. Ramanand Sagar’s son, Prem Sagar, revealed that he is aiming to create ‘Ramayana’ in his style by adding a fresh perspective to it. In a recent interview, he opened up about the difficulties he might face when he starts working on the magnum opus.
In a conversation with ETimes, Prem Sagar opened up about wanting to create his version of ‘Ramayana.’ He revealed that the version he is creating is not related to the one created by his father. He said that he could not emulate the work done by his father and it would not be a wise choice to change the beloved show. He said, “It is ‘Ramayan’. But it is not the ‘Ramayan’ of Papaji because that can never be done. That is iconic. To make something like this would be a foolish attempt. That's a classic. Just like Valmiki, Tulsi, and Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’. We cannot ape that.”
He continued, “But there are different kinds of subjects. You can do ‘Ramayan’ through Sita’s point of view. You can do ‘Ramayan’ through Hanuman’s point of view. You can do ‘Ramayan’ through Ram's biggest bhakt, Kakhbushundi. So, we are planning that.”
Sagar revealed that the team is currently looking for an actor who can play the role of Lord Ram. He added., “Right now, we are searching for Ram. Arun Govil has already lived as Ram. So, we can’t cast him. Other than that, we are composing music. I have written lyrics for two songs. I thought of its title track at 3 o’clock in the night. The song will talk about Ram’s idealism and how he performed all his duties. We will highlight all his qualities.”
The show will air on Doordarshan. Apart from this, other details about the show have not been unveiled yet.