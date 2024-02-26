In a conversation with ETimes, Prem Sagar opened up about wanting to create his version of ‘Ramayana.’ He revealed that the version he is creating is not related to the one created by his father. He said that he could not emulate the work done by his father and it would not be a wise choice to change the beloved show. He said, “It is ‘Ramayan’. But it is not the ‘Ramayan’ of Papaji because that can never be done. That is iconic. To make something like this would be a foolish attempt. That's a classic. Just like Valmiki, Tulsi, and Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’. We cannot ape that.”