Mouli Ganguly Was 'Blown Away' By Story Of 'Janani AI Ki Kahani': 'Breath Of Fresh Air'

Mouli said: "Even before hearing the story, I had said no, expecting it to be another run-of-the-mill role that I'm usually offered. When I heard the one-liner when Mrinal narrated the story to me in the cafe shop, I was blown away... and the title of the show itself suggests why any actor would get tempted to do it. It's different from all that I had been offered till now. It's different, fresh, unique, not a saas-bahu drama."