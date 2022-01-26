Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Fans Say 'Miss You Appu' After Makers Release Late Actor's Look From 'James' On Republic Day

Late South superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's look from his last movie 'James' was released by the makers on January 26.

Fans Say 'Miss You Appu' After Makers Release Late Actor's Look From 'James' On Republic Day
Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie 'James' will release on 17 March. - Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 7:27 pm

Honoring the legacy of late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, the makers of ‘James’ have released the first look of the late actor from the upcoming film.

Puneeth Rajkumar is seen in an armed forces costume against a battleground on the poster. Puneeth appears to be playing the part of a soldier in the film. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by James (@jamesmovieofficial)

According to reports, the directors intend to premiere the actor's last film, James, in theatres on his first birthday, March 17, 2022. Celebrities and distributors in the Kannada film industry have decided to give ‘James’ a solo release in honour of the late actor. From March 17 through March 23, ‘James’ will have a solo run.

Fans and well wishers were all emotional as they remembered their power star. One fan wrote "One last time we gonna witness Appu as soldier" with crying emojis.

‘James’ is an action entertainer directed by Chethan Kumar. The film also features Priya Anand, Meka Srikanth and Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee in supporting roles. Reportedly, James will also feature Puneeth Rajkumar’s elder brothers, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar in cameo roles.

Honouring the Late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, streaming giant Amazon Prime Video had earlier announced the exclusive world premiere of three films from Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions. Prime Video will also make five of Puneeth Rajkumar’s popular movies free for one month for all prime and non-prime users starting from February 1.

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Producer, PRK Productions said "Puneeth Rajkumar's distinct vision for cinema fascinated audiences for years, earning him the massive fan following and honour he so rightly deserved. It now remains our endeavour to carry that legacy forward. We are happy to continue our successful association with Prime Video and take our films to viewers world over.”

Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a massive heart attack on October 29 and his death shook his fans and film industry. The actor was only 46 years old and was famously called ‘powerstar’ and lovingly called ‘appu’.


 

Tags

Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Republic Day: Box-Office Clashes In The Last Decade

Republic Day: Box-Office Clashes In The Last Decade

Amitabh Bachchan's Republic Day Wish Got Everyone Laughing; Check Pics

Dhanush To Star In Two Upcoming Bollywood Films After 'Atrangi Re' Success

Bollywood Celebrities Took To Social Media And Wished Fans A Happy Republic Day

Here Are The Indian Film Personalities To Have Been Awarded Padma Awards This Year

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day

Glimpses of Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day