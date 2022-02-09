Indian Documentary 'Writing With Fire' Gets An Oscar Nomination

The much-anticipated Academy Awards have arrived! It's that time of year again when the much-anticipated and prestigious Academy Award or Oscar nominations are announced. Between January 27 and February 1, 9847 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voted on the 276 films that were eligible for consideration.

The nominees were announced by Leslie Jordan, the actor best known for his roles on 'Will & Grace' and 'Murphy Brown', along with actor Tracee Ellis Ross.

'Writing With Fire' an Indian documentary about Dalit female journalists has been nominated for an Academy Award as well. It is a proud moment for all Indians.

'Writing With Fire' is a debut film directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh. It follows the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India's only Dalit women-run newspaper. The film follows a group of ambitious Dalit wonder women – led by Meera, the team's chief reporter – as they transition from print to digital in order to stay relevant.

They examine the inefficiency of the local police force, listen to and stand with victims of caste and gender assault, and question long-standing, damaging practices that lead to injustice and intimidation, armed with smartphones and the courage and conviction that one must be born with.

'Ascension', 'Attica', 'Flee', and 'Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)' are among the other nominees in the category.