Monday, Jan 31, 2022
From Hrithik Roshan To Ali Fazal; Six Bollywood Stars To Watch Out For In Hollywood

In 2021 a lot of Bollywood celebrities marked their successful debut in Hollywood movies and productions. Here is a list of Bollywood stars who be a part of Hollywood projects in 2022.

Bollywood actors who will be seen in Hollywood projects this year.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 8:54 pm

Some of Bollywood's biggest names will make their Hollywood debut in 2022, while others are returning to the west once again. These actors are expected to star in major Hollywood productions after carving out a niche in Bollywood. The following is a list of six Indian actors who will appear in forthcoming Hollywood films.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, known as the "Greek God," has recntly signed with the Gersh agency in the United States, indicating that he will be working in Hollywood. According to rumours, Roshan will make his acting debut in an American spy thriller. The news that he is scheduled to portray the parallel lead has already sparked a lot of interest and enthusiasm among his followers and fans.

Ali Fazal 

Ali Fazal will soon be seen in the Hollywood film, 'Death on the Nile' which  is a follow-up to director Kenneth Branagh’s 'Murder on the Orient Express'. The movie also features Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Rose Leslie, Leticia Wright and Emma Mackey among others. Both films are adapted from renowned Agatha Christie books.

Dhanush

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

Dhanush, the South Indian film superstar, will soon be seen in 'The Gray Man'. The film is an action thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (of Avengers fame), and is based on Mark Greaney's debut novel. Dhanush is most likely to play the leader of one of the teams hunting down Court Gentry, a freelance assassin and former CIA operative played by Ryan Gosling. Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Julia Butters star alongside Dhanush in the film.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has joined William Morris Endeavour (WME), an American talent agency, to explore a career in Hollywood. Bhatt aims to announce her collaboration with a Hollywood studio in early 2022, according to India Today. She is currently in negotiations to complete the agreement. While the project's specifics are yet unknown, word on the street is that Bhatt is intrigued about a handful of screenplays.

Priyanka Chopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

'Citadel', Priyanka Chopra's Amazon Prime Video show, has been officially wrapped. 'Citadel' will be executive produced by Russo Brothers and described as an action-packed spy series with a fascinating emotional centre. There will be spinoffs based in India, Italy, and Mexico as well. Richard Madden, who was last seen in the Marvel picture 'Eternals', also appears in 'Citadel'.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar has been cast in the highly awaited series 'Ms Marvel,' which also stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a superheroine. The filming is currently in progress.

