Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Reunion Post Her Hollywood Shoot Melts Fans' Hearts

Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai after completing her work in the Hollywood film 'Heart of Stone' where she shares the screen with 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot.



Upon coming out of the airport, Alia rushed to her husband Ranbir Kapoor, who was waiting for her in a car. The video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shows the Dear Zindagi actress rushing to Ranbir and crashing in his arms screaming "baby" in excitement.



Ranbir had come to receive Alia, who was away shooting for her debut Hollywood project in Europe for the last two months.



Several fans expressed their sentiments about the two reuniting after two months as both the actors got busy with their respective projects immediately after their wedding.



They got married in April this year. The celebrity couple announced pregnancy recently and are expecting their first child.



The couple will be soon seen together in Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Brahmastra is a fantasy mythological drama.



Additionally, Ranbir has Shameshera lined up for release where he will share the screen with the subject of his 2018 biopic - Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor.

[With Inputs From IANS]