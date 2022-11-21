‘Bigg Boss 16’: What Makes Tina Datta The Mastermind Of ‘BB 16’

‘Bigg Boss’ is a mind game and decoding it at the right time gets you the credit for being a mastermind. In a season that is facing game-change at every point, it is difficult to master it. Tina Datta, who gave in for this season and entered with full zeal and winning spirit, has been topping the headlines since day one. Yesterday after the MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot fight scenario where Bigg Boss asked Tina Datta to take a decision, the actress’ decision has become the talk of the town.

While some are questioning her decisions, there are people who are calling Tina Datta the mastermind of this season. Looking into this here’s taking a deep dive into Tina Datta’s game and finding out the times when she has been the decoder, alas a mastermind.

First one to spot Sumbul’s obsession towards Shalin

Tina was the first one who realized Sumbul’s obsession with Shalin and pointed that out too. When Sumbul lied about Shalin’s jacket, Tina got it upfront. She had always kept a safe distance from her.

Convinced Nimrit to save Shalin against Gautam

Tina knows how to turn things in her favour. Her logical reasoning and stern behaviour saved Shalin from nomination against Gautam. Where she convinced Nimrit and got Gautam nominated to protect Shalin.

Supporting Sajid in the captaincy task

Tina wants to become the captain, and she made a strategic move by building an alliance with Sajid to save his captaincy in order to have their support for being in the next captaincy race. Brainy move! Must say…

Trying to save Shalin from Sumbul

Remember when Shalin felt claustrophobic with Sumbul around? Tina was the one who gave him ideas to get her off. Shalin flirting with Soundarya was Tina’s brainchild in an attempt to help Shalin get away from Sumbul.

Co-contestants calling Tina the Mastermind

No one leaves pointing out her actions and talking about her. There are times when Priyanka has called her smart as well Ankit has clearly said in one of the Weekend Ka Var episodes that Tina is the mastermind.

Tina Datta has been vocal and stern in the house. Her one-liners are getting popular, and people are loving her stance. It would be interesting to see Tina Datta unfolding her cards in the coming days.