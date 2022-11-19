Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman Khan Slams Shalin Bhanot, Indicates Tina Datta Is In ‘BB’ House To Win

In last night’s episode, an incident of Tina Datta injuring her ankle led to a massive fight between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan. Here’s what Salman Khan had to say about the same.

Salman Khan
Salman Khan Instagram

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 8:45 pm

‘Bigg Boss 16’ witnessed a major drama last night. An incident of Tina Datta injuring her ankle led to a massive fight between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan. Both landed into a heated argument leading to some acts of physical violence.

Tina Datta was asked by Bigg Boss to give her verdict on who was wrong in the entire incident and if MC Stan was to be evicted. Tina Datta took a logical stand and called out both for being wrong. On eviction, Tina Datta said if Archana was not removed then even MC Stan deserves a chance.

Shalin Bhanot took this against the actress and started blaming her severely. His entire drama around bashing Tina Datta and proving her wrong went on for hours. And Shalin Bhanot decided on a voluntary exit. Salman Khan who brings a clear perspective out has now slammed Shalin Bhanot and pointed out his mistakes crisply.

Backing up Tina Datta to be not blamed, Salman Khan said, “If Tina is game playing, she is, to win!” Salman Khan indicated that Tina was here to win.

Tina Datta got popular in the house for being a fashionista and someone who speaks logic at the right time. The actress was trended by her fans who came in to support her.

Salman Khan Shalin Bhanot Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Tina Datta
