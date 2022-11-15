‘Bigg Boss 16’: 5 Reasons Why Tina Datta Is The Perfect ‘BB’ Material

‘Bigg Boss 16’ is getting interesting day by day, and the recent eviction of Archana Gautam has fuelled up the internet with opinions and debates happening. To sum up, this week was full of fights and chaos. The audience had mixed opinions going on, there was a huge set of audience appreciating and applauding actress Tina Datta for her vocal nature and bold personality.

Looking at her gameplay, heated arguments, and lots many things in the house, here are 5 reasons why Tina Datta is a perfect fit for ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Let’s take a look:

Strong And Bold Opinions

Tina Datta is someone who has always spoken upfront and stuck to her points boldly. Be it household chores or speaking against the wrong, Datta always speaks it out loud. Her recent stand for Abdu’s captaincy was equally appreciated outside.

Like Seriously #ArchanaGautam ....who are you to decide whether there should be sugar or not...hiding sugar...#TinaDatta you did the right job by taking away the sugar from her room... irritating #ArchanaGautam 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/NmtdGaWgaZ — Preeti Singh (@PreetiSn93) November 11, 2022

Style And Fashion On Point

Tina Datta doesn't leave an opportunity to look pleasing and refreshing on the screen. Her outfits, hair styles, subtle makeup has always gotten her eyeballs inside as well as outside the house. She is also one of the best dressed contestants of this season.

Entertaining Banters

Give it to her for her wit, humour and entertaining conversations with Bigg Boss, scoring 10/10, Tina Datta and her one-liners are getting popular day by day. Her sarcasm will make you ROFL for sure.

Competitive Spirit

Tina Datta respects the Bigg Boss game and has always shown her good competitive spirit in the house. Recently, the way she performed for Abdu in the mining task, got her audience applause.

Game Decoder

Tina Datta can be called a mastermind in the house. The way she decodes other contestants’ games is bang on. In the recent episodes she spoke out about Shalin, and in the past, she had out and out exposed many contestants’ game plans including Gautam, Sumbul, etc.

