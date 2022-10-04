‘Babli Bouncer’: Abhishek Bajaj Calls Madhur Bhandarkar A ‘Visionary’, Says He Shares A ‘Great Rapport’ With Co-star Tamannaah

Actor Abhishek Bajaj was last seen in ‘Babli Bouncer’, and essayed the role of Tamannaah Bhatia’s love interest. The film was helmed by National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar, who is known for films including ‘Page 3’, ‘Fashion’, ‘Chandni Bar’, and ‘Traffic Signal’.

The film has been getting rave reviews from the audience and critics alike after it was released on OTT. Now during a conversation with Outlook, Abhishek was asked about the response he’s getting, to which he said, “I am really happy after the release of ‘Babli Bouncer’. It is one of the finest works that I have done so far and I am getting great reviews from the critics as well as the audience. My Insta DM is full of compliments and I love it. I am grateful and overwhelmed by such a response.”

He also talked about working with Madhur Bhandarkar and Tamannaah in the film, and said, “For Madhur sir, my heart is full of gratitude as he made me the hero of his film. I am really happy he saw me in a way that no one else could see before. He is a visionary and as a person, he is a gem. He creates such a fun vibe on set and now, I share a great rapport with him and we are like buddies. We share our thoughts, call each other and stay in touch on a regular basis.”

He added, “Tamannaah is very professional and we share a very good rapport. Whenever we gave suggestions to each other, we both embraced it and I was so happy because that's how it should be.”

After starring in several television shows including ‘Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi’ and Dil De Ke Dekho’ and others, the actor made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year 2’ starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. He also starred in

‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor.

In both the films, he was seen in a beefy hunk personality, but in ‘Babli Bouncer’, Abhishek played a guy next door. So how did he make the switch in terms of acting? Ask him and he says, “I play a very different role from what I have done before. In ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, I was a fitness champion, who is an arrogant, pompous brat, but in this, I play a totally different guy who is very calm and composed. He is well-mannered, sophisticated and Babli's dream boy I would say.Mentally, I really had to prepare as I am a person who is full of energy and very outgoing, but this guy is very calm and composed, so I had to control all that energy.”

Abhishek is yet to announce his future projects.