Jharkhand Man Beaten To Death For Allegedly Carrying Beef, Hours After PM Modi Condemns Lynchings

A man allegedly carrying beef was beaten to death on Thursday in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, according to reports.

Police sources said Alimuddin alias Asgar Ansari was carrying the “banned meat” in a Maruti van.

IANS reported that a group of people stopped Alimuddin near Bajartand village and attacked him and his van was set on fire too.

Police personnel took him to a hospital where he died during the course of treatment.

“It’s premeditated murder,” additional director general of police RK Mallik told the news agency

“Asgar was chargesheeted for child abduction and murder...some people involved in beef trade hatched a conspiracy to kill him...the killers have been identified," the officer said.

This is second such case in Jharkhand in the last three days.

A man of Beria Hatiatand village in Jharkhand's Giridih district was thrashed and a part of his house was set ablaze by a mob after a dead cow was reportedly found outside his house on Tuesday.

Usman Ansari was attacked after some villagers found the dead cow outside his house. By the time the police reached the spot, the incident had ended and Ansari and his family were rescued and taken to hospital.

The latest lynching report comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned killing of people in the name of "Gau bhakti" and said that it is not acceptable.

He was giving his speech at Sabarmati Ashram during the centenary celebrations in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

"Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve of," said PM Modi.

