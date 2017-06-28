'Killing In The Name Of Gau Bhakti Is Unacceptable, This Is Not Something Mahatma Gandhi Would Approve Of': PM Modi

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned killing of people in the name of 'Gau bhakti' and said that it is not acceptable. He was giving his speech at Sabarmati Ashram during the centenary celebrations in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

"Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve of," said PM Modi.

He also said that no one has the right to take the law in his or her hands, reports ANI.

"We are the land of non violence. We are the land of Mahatma Gandhi. Why do we forget this?" PM Modi added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Ahmedabad to inaugurate the Sabarmati Ashram centenary celebrations.

The event marks the 150th birth anniversary of Shrimad Rajchandraji. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat and is scheduled to attend programmes in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Modasa and Gandhinagar.

On Wednesday, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu had condemned the lynching of a Muslim teen on board a Mathura-bound train, and sought action against the culprits. Junaid (17) was stabbed to death while his brothers – Hashim and Sakir – were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled slurs against them on-board the Delhi-Mathura passenger train between Ballabgarh and Mathura stations last week.

“Any incident of such nature is condemnable. It is brutal, atrocious. It will not be acceptable at all. People who are responsible for the same should be identified and dealt very firmly,” Naidu told reporters.

PM Modi on Wednesday returned home after concluding his three-nation tour of Portugal, the US and the Netherlands.

The highlight of his four-day trip was the US leg of the visit as Modi met President Donald Trump for the first time on June 26 in Washington.

In the U.S., Mr. Modi held talks with Trump during which the two leaders vowed to strengthen cooperation on terror. India and the US also urged Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch cross-border terror strikes.

Mr.Modi first visited Portugal, where he held wide ranging talks with his counterpart Antonio Costa. He also addressed the Indian community there and presented the Overseas Citizen of India card to Costa.

Mr. Modi, on the final leg of his trip, visited the Netherlands and held talks with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte. He also addressed the Indian community there.

(With PTI & ANI inputs)