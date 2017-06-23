Watch: Thousands Gather At Jantar Mantar To Protest Against 'Targeted Lynchings' Of Muslims
Thousands of people gathered today at Jantar Mantar and other parts of the country as a joint endeavour to protest against the growing incidents of lynching on minorities and especially, the Muslims.
Triggered by the recent lynching of 15-year-old Junaid Khan who was stabbed to death onboard a Delhi-Mathura train on June 22, the anti-lynching movement gained traction after Saba Dewan, a documentary filmmaker, posted on Facebook about a protest she wanted to organise at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
Similar marches have also been held in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru.
Actors Shabana Azmi and Konkona Sena Sharma were among those who participated in the protest held at Carter Road in suburban Bandra this evening.
Protesters marched silently, holding posters and placards bearing slogans. "Killing over food. Not in my Name," read a placard.
"Today's protest was against the savage culture of mob lynching," journalist and author Rana Ayyub said.
(With inputs from PTI)
