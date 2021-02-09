February 09, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Worst 90 Seconds Of My Life: Porn Star Stormy Daniels On Alleged Sexual Encounter With Donald Trump

Worst 90 Seconds Of My Life: Porn Star Stormy Daniels On Alleged Sexual Encounter With Donald Trump

Adult star Stormy Daniels has claimed that she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006

Outlook Web Bureau 09 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Worst 90 Seconds Of My Life: Porn Star Stormy Daniels On Alleged Sexual Encounter With Donald Trump
Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels
Twitter
Worst 90 Seconds Of My Life: Porn Star Stormy Daniels On Alleged Sexual Encounter With Donald Trump
outlookindia.com
2021-02-09T17:40:17+05:30

They were my "worst  90 seconds", said adult star Stormy Daniels while talking about her alleged sexual encounter with Former US President Donald Trump in 2006. "It...made me hate myself", she added.

Claiming she did not expect to have sex with Trump, she said, "I thought about how to escape the room".

"I thought I could definitely outrun him", she added.

Daniels made the comment while speaking to Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen during a podcast.

Daniels has claimed that she had an affair with Trump in 2006. The former US President has denied her claim.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Explained: Who Is Leading The Myanmar Protests And How Are They Being Organised?

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Donald Trump USA International Arts & Entertainment

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos