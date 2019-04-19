‘World’s Smallest Baby’ In Japan, Is Now Set To Face The World

﻿
Ryusuke Sekiya was delivered via emergency Caesarean section, after 24 weeks and five days of pregnancy, as his mother Toshiko experienced hypertension.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 April 2019
World's Smallest Baby Boy Ryusuke Sekiya Was Born In Japan In October
Pic Credit: Twitter
outlookindia.com
2019-04-19T14:59:40+0530

Ryusuke Sekiya, the world’s smallest baby boy, who was born in October in Japan, is now ready to face the outside world, his doctor said on Friday. He weighed as much as an apple.

Ryusuke was delivered via emergency Caesarean section, after 24 weeks and five days of pregnancy as his mother, Toshiko experienced hypertension.

At 258 grams (9.1 ounces), he was even lighter than the previous record holder, another Japanese boy who weighed just 268 grams when he was born last year.

That baby was discharged from a Tokyo hospital in February.

When Ryusuke was born on October 1, 2018, he measured 22 centimetres (8.66 inches) tall, and the medical staff kept him in a neonatal intensive care unit.

They used tubes to feed him, sometimes taking cotton swabs to apply his mother's milk to his mouth.

Nearly seven months later, the boy has grown 13 times in weight, now weighing over three kilogrammes. He will be released from Nagano Children's Hospital in central Japan over the weekend.

"When he was born, he was so small, and it seemed as if he would break with a touch. I was so worried," his mother Toshiko told reporters.

"Now he drinks milk. We can give him a bath. I am happy that I can see him growing," she said.

The smallest surviving girl was born in Germany in 2015 weighing 252 grams, according to a registry put together by the University of Lowa of the world's tiniest surviving babies.

The survival rate for tiny babies is substantially lower for boys than for girls.

AFP

