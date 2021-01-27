Woman Unable To Recognise Her Younger Self In Pictures Stabs Husband For 'Cheating'

In a very peculiar stabbing case, a wife stabbed her husband after discovering pictures of him posing with a woman on his phone and assuming her husband is cheating on her. However, the husband claimed that the woman she saw him posing with in the pictures is his wife herself-- only younger.

The report in Yucatan Magazine states that Leonora N has been arrested by the Police for stabbing her husband. While her husband, Juan N made a claim that the pictures her wife came across were pictures of him and his wife only from the time they were dating. He also added in that back in those days they both looked 'young' and 'slim'.

According to the report, Leonara was found by the police with a knife she used to attack her husband. The incident took place in Sonora, Mexico. Juan informed the police that he managed to save his life from his wife by snatching the knife from her.

Juan also convinced his wife that he got pictures of them from dating days digitised and the pictures she came across in his phone was one of them.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine