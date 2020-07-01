July 01, 2020
Poshan
'Will Boost India’s Integrity’: US Welcomes India's Decision To Ban Chinese Apps

'India’s clean app approach will boost India's sovereignty. It will also boost India's integrity and national security,' Mike Pompeo said.

PTI 01 July 2020
US President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington
AP File Photo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday welcomed New Delhi's decision to ban dozens of apps with Chinese links, saying it will "boost India's integrity and national security."

"We welcome India's ban on certain mobile apps that serves as an appendage of the CCP's (Chinese Communist Party) surveillance State," Pompeo told reporters at a news conference held at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.

"India’s clean app approach will boost India's sovereignty. It will also boost India's integrity and national security," he said.

India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including the hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, for engaging in "activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

The ban also comes in the backdrop of the current stand-off along the Line of Actual control in eastern Ladakh with Chinese troops.

The list of apps that have been banned by India also include Helo, Likee, Cam Scanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call - Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein.

