January 16, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Meet Sameera Fazili, Kashmir-Born Economic Expert And Newest Member Of Biden-Harris Team

Meet Sameera Fazili, Kashmir-Born Economic Expert And Newest Member Of Biden-Harris Team

Sameera Fazili is an economic development expert and the current Economic Agency lead on the Biden-Harris team

Outlook Web Bureau 16 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Meet Sameera Fazili, Kashmir-Born Economic Expert And Newest Member Of Biden-Harris Team
Sameera Fazili
Twitter
Meet Sameera Fazili, Kashmir-Born Economic Expert And Newest Member Of Biden-Harris Team
outlookindia.com
2021-01-16T13:19:56+05:30
Also read

Indian-American economist Sameera Fazili has been the talk of the town lately after she was appointed by US President-elect Joe Biden as the Deputy Director, National Economic Council at the White House on Friday.

The National Economic Council coordinates the economic policy making process and provides economic policy advice to the US president.

But who is Sameera Fazili?

Fazili is currently the Economic Agency lead on the Biden-Harris Transition. She was earlier posted at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta where she served as the Director of Engagement for Community and Economic Development.

Fazili is the second Kashmiri-origin Indian-American appointed to a key position in the incoming Biden administration.

In December, Aisha Shah was named as Partnerships Manager at the White House Office of Digital Strategy.

In the Obama-Biden administration, Fazili served as a senior policy advisor on the White House's National Economic Council and as a senior advisor at the US Treasury Department in both Domestic Finance and International Affairs.

Prior to that, she was a clinical lecturer of law at Yale Law School. Originally from Buffalo, she now lives in Georgia with her husband and three children. Fazili is a graduate of Yale Law School and Harvard College.

Before her time in government, Fazili was a clinical lecturer at Yale Law School's community and economic development clinic, where she helped start a CDFI bank and a local anti-foreclosure initiative and expanded the clinic’s work to international microfinance.

She also worked at ShoreBank, the nation's first CDFI (community development financial institution) bank. Her work in finance has spanned consumer, housing, small business and microfinance.

She received her law degree from Yale Law School and her bachelor of arts in social studies from Harvard College.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Outgoing US Vice President Mike Pence Assures Kamala Harris Of Smooth Transition Of Power

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Joe Biden Kamala Harris Washington International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos