We've Fundamentally Altered Our DNA: Mark Zuckerberg Reflects On Facebook In 2018

Mark Zuckerberg took to his social media platform to reflect upon the events in the year 2018. This year was not the best for Facebook for plenty of reasons with the string of scandals being the prime one.



Zuckerberg, in a long Facebook post, reflects on the number of challenges the company has taken up to make the social networking platform safer for its users.



As Zuckerberg writes, some of the issues which he focused included preventing election interference, stopping the spread of hate speech and misinformation, and making sure people have control over their information.





Since the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook has faced global reputational damage, and with the periodic instances of fake news and hate speech, the challenges to keep the platform pure have only grown manifold.



The 34-year-old co-founder detailed how the company has 'fundamentally altered its DNA' and now works together with law enforcement agents and implements artificial intelligence and policy changes to tackle these challenges.



Zuckerberg acknowledged that every year more efforts will be required to keep the platform clean and fixing Facebook is not a one-year challenge.

(ANI)