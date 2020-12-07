Watch: YouTuber Climbs 58-Floor Paris Building With Bare Hands Within An Hour

Léo Urban a escaladé la tour #Montparnasse à mains nues en 1h pic.twitter.com/CPr5r9LLMj— Jérémy Descours (@JeremyDescours) December 5, 2020
The athlete is known for his daring attempts, and has previously scaled the Eiffel Tower, Tour T1, and Ariane Tower. Urban also shared images of him climbing the 210-meter building, which is one of the tallest in Pari, on Instagram.
He said he spent weeks preparing for the ascent and called it his most difficult climb yet.
