April 11, 2021
Poshan
Watch: Man Drops Dog's Leash On Purpose, Its Reaction Wins Netizens' Hearts

While walking, the dog's owner drops the leash intentionally to see his reaction and the internet is in love with the dog's 'I do not care' attitude

Outlook Web Bureau 11 April 2021
Snippet From The Viral Video
@gamjamypotato/Instagram
outlookindia.com
2021-04-11T21:44:58+05:30

The internet is full of videos of dogs having fun with their humans but this one has got to be special. A video going viral on social media shows Gamja, the dog having a walking session with his human. The walk took a rather different turn when Gamja's human decided to step into the recent “New Challenge: Purposely drop your dog’s leash and see their reaction”. 

The video starts with Gamja walking alongside his human but he purposefully drops Gamja's leash to see his reaction. What happens next will leave you in splits: 

The internet is in love with the video and it has garnered over 800 likes. 

 

