Watch: Man Drops Dog's Leash On Purpose, Its Reaction Wins Netizens' Hearts

The internet is full of videos of dogs having fun with their humans but this one has got to be special. A video going viral on social media shows Gamja, the dog having a walking session with his human. The walk took a rather different turn when Gamja's human decided to step into the recent “New Challenge: Purposely drop your dog’s leash and see their reaction”.

The video starts with Gamja walking alongside his human but he purposefully drops Gamja's leash to see his reaction. What happens next will leave you in splits:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAMJA the Golden Retriever (@gamjamypotato)

The internet is in love with the video and it has garnered over 800 likes.

