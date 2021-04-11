Watch: Man Drops Dog's Leash On Purpose, Its Reaction Wins Netizens' Hearts

The internet is full of videos of dogs having fun with their humans but this one has got to be special. A video going viral on social media shows Gamja, the dog having a walking session with his human. The walk took a rather different turn when Gamja's human decided to step into the recent “New Challenge: Purposely drop your dog’s leash and see their reaction”.
The video starts with Gamja walking alongside his human but he purposefully drops Gamja's leash to see his reaction. What happens next will leave you in splits:
View this post on Instagram
The internet is in love with the video and it has garnered over 800 likes.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Real Madrid Vs Barcelona, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The 2021 El Clasico
Fear Of Deportation Snatches Away Hope From Rohingyas In Jammu
Pregnant Woman Tests HIV Positive After Blood Transfusion In TN Hospital, Lab Technician Suspended