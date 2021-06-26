Watch: Astronauts Perform Spacewalk 410 Kms Above Earth, Video Goes Viral

Astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet worked to install another new solar panel outside the International Space Station on Friday, making their third spacewalk in just over a week.

According to NASA, the astronauts conducted the spacewalk about 410 km above the Earth. They tackled the second in a series of powerful solar wings that should keep the space station running the rest of this decade, as space tourism ramps up with visitors beginning in the fall.

NASA shared a video of their spacewalk on Twitter.

How about that view? 255 miles (410 kilometers) above Earth, @Thom_Astro (suit with red stripes) and @Astro_Kimbrough continue making progress upgrading the @Space_Station's power supply. pic.twitter.com/KLBl4x2Qb9 — NASA (@NASA) June 25, 2021

It should have been a two-spacewalk job, but spacesuit and other problems hampered the astronauts' work on June 16. As a result, the first solar wing wasn't unfurled to its full length of 63 feet (19 meters) until Sunday. NASA added a third spacewalk for Friday to attach and unfold the second wing.

To avoid electrical shocks, Kimbrough and Pesquet had to conduct most of their work on the nighttime side of Earth. That way, the station's solar panels were not soaking up sunlight and generating power.

The two solar panels delivered by SpaceX earlier this month aren't nearly as big as the station's original wings. But they produce more electricity because of new tech. NASA plans to send up four more panels over the coming year; Boeing is supplying them.



This first pair will supplement the space station's oldest solar wings, degraded after 20 years of continuous operation.



Kimbrough and Pesquet are two months into a six-month mission. Two other Americans are aboard the space station, along with one Japanese and two Russians.

