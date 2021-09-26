3 Dead As US Train Carrying 147 Passengers Derails, Several Injured

At least three people died and several others have been left injured after an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday in central Montana.

The train derailed between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana. According to reports, 147 passengers were onboard the train at the time. As per reports, those trapped onboard following the accident have been rescued. However, the final count on injuries remains unofficial.

Emergency responders are on the scene.

Reports and pictures from passengers show cars tipped over off the tracks.

The train is the Empire Builder line that runs between Seattle and Chicago with a stop in Spokane, Washington, KXLY reported.

More inputs awaited.

(With inputs from Associated Press)