﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  US: Indian-American Teen Avi Gupta Wins USD 100K Prize In Quiz Show

US: Indian-American Teen Avi Gupta Wins USD 100K Prize In Quiz Show

Avi Gupta's victory on the '2019 Teen Jeopardy' contest was televised on Friday, in which he beat out three other Indian-American teens.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 June 2019
US: Indian-American Teen Avi Gupta Wins USD 100K Prize In Quiz Show
Avi Gupta
Twitter
US: Indian-American Teen Avi Gupta Wins USD 100K Prize In Quiz Show
outlookindia.com
2019-06-29T11:36:43+0530

An Indian-American teen has won a whopping USD 100,000 prize in the most-watched individual quiz show in the US, according to a statement.

Avi Gupta's victory on the '2019 Teen Jeopardy' contest was televised on Friday, in which he beat out three other Indian-American teens.

Gupta, a high school senior from Portland, Oregon, won the show's latest Teen Tournament, taking home the USD100,000 grand prize, Jeopardy! said in a statement.

"It still feels unreal, and I honestly can't express how grateful and fortunate I feel to have had this opportunity," Gupta said.

"Jeopardy! has always been a huge part of my life and my family's life; it’s a special bonding connection with my grandma, who is a huge fan," he added.

"As a mother my heart was beating 100 miles per hour. I think the thing about Avi is his perseverance. For him, I could see the effort he has put in throughout the year, So I wanted to just have him have a happy wholesome experience. And the win was the cherry on top," Nandita Gupta, his mother said.

Ryan Presler, an eighth grader from Sioux Falls, came in second place, grabbing the USD 50,000 runner-up prize, while Lucas Miner, a high school junior from Miami, received USD 25,000 for his third-place troubles.

The 2018 College Jeopardy, which also carried a prize of $100,000, was won by Dhruv Gaur.

Jeopardy!, which featured a total of 15 students, is an American television game show, which features a quiz competition, in which contestants are presented with general knowledge clues in the form of answers, and must phrase their responses in the form of questions.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New York USA Quiz show Prize International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 2019 BMW S 1000 RR Launched In India At Almost Same Price
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters