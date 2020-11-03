US Election 2020: Everything You Need To Know About Donald Trump-Joe Biden's White House Race

The US presidential race is headed for a tight finish with the margin between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden shrinking, particularly in key battle ground states, latest opinion polls indicated on Monday on the eve of the elections.

The US Presidential race is headed for a tight finish with the margin between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden shrinking. It’s Election Day today in the United States of America and millions have already cast their votes.

The two, Trump and Biden have gone on full-scale attack on each other as the D-Day nears.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, voting will be different this time. US is the most affected country with over 9 million infections.

Here’s everything you need to know about the US elections:

- The states will start voting at 6 am EST (4:30 pm IST November 3).

- Vermont will be the first state to start polling at 5 am EST (3:30 pm IST).

- In New York and North Dakota, voting will close by 9 pm EST (7:30 am IST November 4).

- The first polls to close will do so at 7 pm EST (5:30 am IST on Tuesday).

- The last polls will close at 1 am ET (11:30 am IST) in Alaska.

- Americans have already casted a record 93 million ballots, about two-thirds of the overall 2016 vote count of 138.8 million.

- The winner might not be declared immediately after polls close on Tuesday.

- Donald Trump, 74, toured five battleground states of Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida while his 77-year-old rival Joe Biden spoke at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, where the race also looks tight.

- Donald Trump, a Republican, plans a hectic campaign trip through Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Monday, aimed at saving the key states he won four years ago.

- He spent his entire Saturday in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, addressing as many as four rallies.

- Joe Biden headed into the final day of campaigning on Monday with a big lead in national polls and ahead in enough swing states to allow multiple routes to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House.

- In all but two of the country's 50 states, either President Trump or Mr Biden will win all the electors from each state by winning the popular vote there, with the most populous states holding the most electors.

(With inputs from agencies)

