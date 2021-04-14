Traffic Rules For Animals? China Installs World’s First Traffic Signal For Camels

Chinese authorities have installed a traffic signal for camels. Yes, you read that right. The signal, which was installed at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring in Dunhuang City, Gansu province, became operational on Sunday.

According to a report published by CNN, the signal was installed to avoid collisions between camels and tourists, who visit the area.

While most traffic signals have three lights—green, red and orange/yellow, this one has an image of a camel highlighted with green dots, which is indicative of camels crossing the area.

According to Chinese state media outlet ECNS, camel tours are a big attraction in the area.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine