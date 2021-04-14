April 14, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Traffic Rules For Animals? China Installs World’s First Traffic Signal For Camels

Traffic Rules For Animals? China Installs World’s First Traffic Signal For Camels

The signal was installed at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring in Dunhuang City, Gansu province to avoid collisions between camels and tourists, who visit the area, reports said

Outlook Web Bureau 14 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Traffic Rules For Animals? China Installs World’s First Traffic Signal For Camels
Representational Image
Unsplash
Traffic Rules For Animals? China Installs World’s First Traffic Signal For Camels
outlookindia.com
2021-04-14T13:56:34+05:30

Chinese authorities have installed a traffic signal for camels. Yes, you read that right. The signal, which was installed at the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring in Dunhuang City, Gansu province, became operational on Sunday.

According to a report published by CNN, the signal was installed to avoid collisions between camels and tourists, who visit the area.

While most traffic signals have three lights—green, red and orange/yellow, this one has an image of a camel highlighted with green dots, which is indicative of camels crossing the area.

According to Chinese state media outlet ECNS, camel tours are a big attraction in the area.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Indian-Origin Truck Driver Jailed In Australia For 22 Years Over Deaths Of Four Cops

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau China International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos