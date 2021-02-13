February 13, 2021
Corona
Dead Owner Leaves 5 Million USD For Dog In His Will

Lulu, an 8-year-old dog's owner has transferred USD 5 million to a trust so that it can take care of her after the owner is gone

Outlook Web Bureau 13 February 2021
Lulu The Dog
An 8-year-old Border Collie called Lulu has inherited USD 5 million (Rs 36,29,55,250) from his owner after he died last year in Tennessee, USA. 

Lulu's hooman, Bill Dorris' will read that his money shall be transferred to a trust so that it can take care of her after Dorris is gone. According to reports, Dorris left the dog in the care of his friend, Martha Burton.

The will states that Burton is to be reimbursed for Lulu's reasonable monthly expenses.

"I don't really know what to think about it to tell you the truth. He just really loved the dog", Bartha said about Dorris' relationship with Lulu.

As of now, it is unclear how much wealth did Dorris actually had but according to his friend Bartha, he owned massive amounts of real estate holdings and investments.

However, the large amount that Lulu has been left with does not, in any way mean that both, Lulu and her new owner can spend that to their heart's will. The will simply imply that Burton is to be reimbursed for reasonable monthly expenses.

 

 

