Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
International Taliban Foreign Minister Says Won't Allow Militants To Use Afghan Soil To Attack Other Nations

Taliban Foreign Minister Says Won't Allow Militants To Use Afghan Soil To Attack Other Nations

Taliban Foreign Minister Says Won't Allow Militants To Use Afghan Soil To Attack Other Nations
The new Taliban cabinet held a press conference a week after it formed the government in Afghanistan | AP/PTI

The first press conference by Amir Khan Muttaqi since the Taliban formed an interim government a week ago comes as governments around the world — and many Afghans at home — are searching for indications on how it will rule Afghanistan after sweeping out the U.S.-backed government and taking over Kabul a month ago.

Trending

Taliban Foreign Minister Says Won't Allow Militants To Use Afghan Soil To Attack Other Nations
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T22:13:35+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 10:13 pm

The foreign minister in Afghanistan's new Taliban-run Cabinet on Tuesday said the government remains committed to its promises not to allow militants to use its territory to attack others.

The first press conference by Amir Khan Muttaqi since the Taliban formed an interim government a week ago comes as governments around the world — and many Afghans at home — are searching for indications on how it will rule Afghanistan after sweeping out the U.S.-backed government and taking over Kabul a month ago.

The U.S. and its allies have pushed the Taliban not to repeat its harsh rule of the 1990s, when it monopolized power and imposed its harsh interpretation of Islamic law, including severe restrictions on women and minorities.

Mottaqi gave little sign whether the Taliban will bend to the international pressure. He would not give say how long the interim government would be in place or whether it would eventually be opened up to other factions, minorities or women.

Related Stories

Taliban Fired At Me But I Survived: A Young Protestor In Kabul

Taliban Using Biometric System To Identify Army, Police Personnel Who Fought Against Them

Taliban: What’s Next For The International Community?

He repeatedly insisted other countries must not interfere in Afghanistan's internal issues, including in response to a question on whether elections would eventually be held.

Mottaqi, a longtime Taliban negotiator, did make the first confirmation by a member of the new government of its commitment to the Taliban deal last year with the United States that opened the way for the American withdrawal from Afghanistan. Under the deal, the Taliban promised to break ties with al-Qaida and other militant groups and ensure they don't threaten other countries from its territory.

“We will not allow anyone or any groups to use our soil against any other countries,” he said.

During its rule in the 1990s, the Taliban sheltered al-Qaida and its chief Osama bin Laden. The group's refusal to hand them over after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks in the United States prompted the U.S. to launch its assault on Afghanistan, ousting the Taliban and leading to the ensuing 20-year war.

The Taliban, who swept into Kabul and toppled the U.S.-backed on Aug. 15, have come under heavy international criticism after they formed an interim government made up entirely of Taliban members, despite previous promises to be more inclusive. Afghans and governments around the world fear the Taliban will impose a rule similar to that when it last held power in the 1990s, enforcing its harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

When asked if the Taliban would include women or minorities in the government, Mottaqi said, “We will decide in time,” without making a commitment. He underscored that the government was interim and that when a permanent one is formed “we will take into account what the people want,” though he would not give a timetable for a permanent government.

“We are taking everything step by step. We have not said how long this cabinet will last,” he said.

Governments around the world have said recognition will not take place until a more inclusive government is put in place in Afghanistan. The United Nations now faces a dilemma as it prepares to begin the U.N. General Assembly. Several of the Taliban ministers, including Mottaqi and the prime minister, are on the U.N.s so-called black list of international terrorists and terrorist financers.

Mottaqi urged the U.N. to move quickly to de-list the leaders, saying, “The list has no logic.” The Cabinet also includes Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is also on the U.N.'s black list as well as wanted by the FBI for questioning in connection with attacks in the Afghan capital during the last two decades.

When the Taliban last ruled, the U.N. refused to recognize their government and instead gave the U.N. seat to the previous, warlord-dominated government of President Burhanuddin Rabbani, who was killed by a suicide bomber in 2011.

This time around it is not clear whether the seat would be saved for President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the capital after the Taliban had reached the gates of Kabul. His departure shocked the political leadership in Kabul, including former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, the government's chief negotiator, who were still negotiating with the Taliban to form an interim government.

Mottaqi said the Taliban-led government seeks good relations with nations around the world but insisted they must not interfere in its affairs. He also called for international donors to send more aid, saying “Afghanistan is poor. It needs all the help” the world can give and promising it would be distributed without corruption. He urged international banking institutions to return to Afghanistan to continue their projects.

He also said that all of Afghanistan's embassies operating abroad have been told to continue their operations. He promised Afghans would be allowed to leave the country and said it was the job of the Taliban government to provide passports to its citizens.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Afghanistan Taliban International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Will Look Into Pakistan's Role In Last 20 Years: Antony Blinken Tells US Lawmakers

Pakistani Journalists Protest Against New Law Concerning Press Freedom

Hezbollah Delivers Oil Tanker From Iran To Lebanon, Violates US Sanctions

Inherited Deadline, Not A Plan: US Secretary Of State On Afghanistan Withdrawal

PM Modi To Attend First-Ever In-Person Quad Summit At White House On Sept 24

UN Promises $1.2 Billion To Afghans In Crisis

Monument Honoring 9/11 Victims Defaced In South Carolina, Vandals Paint Taliban On It

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from World

UN Chief Allocates $20 Million To Aid Humanitarian Operations In Afghanistan

UN Chief Allocates $20 Million To Aid Humanitarian Operations In Afghanistan

Israel Hits Hamas Targets As Gaza Militants Fire Rockets

Israel Hits Hamas Targets As Gaza Militants Fire Rockets

France Disappointed With Newly Formed Taliban Government

France Disappointed With Newly Formed Taliban Government

Explained: Should World Be Wary Of Kim Jong Un After N Korea's Missile Testing Claims?

Explained: Should World Be Wary Of Kim Jong Un After N Korea's Missile Testing Claims?

Read More from Outlook

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

Outlook Web Desk / AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offered special prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya before kicking off the Tiranga Yatra in Faizabad.

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Held In UP

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Held In UP

A Special Cell of Delhi Police in collaboration with the UP ATS said it had arrested six terrorists from a terror module which had alleged links to Pakistan's ISI as well as Dawood.

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Outlook Web Desk / Apple unveils whole new range - iPhone 13, Watch Series 7 and more

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / It started with Mahatma Gandhi marching to Dandi and mobilising the masses against the colonial government. Now every party takes the ­roadshow route to the election ring.

Advertisement
/