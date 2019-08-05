Six-Year-Old Boy Thrown From 10th Floor Of London Gallery, Teen Arrested

A six-year-old boy was thrown five floors from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern art gallery in London, police said.

He landed on a fifth-floor roof and was taken to hospital by air ambulance, after the incident occurred on Sunday evening, the BBC reported.

The boy's condition is described as critical.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, the Met Police said.

The six-year-old was thrown from a viewing platform.

Visitors were initially locked inside the gallery at Bankside on the South Bank.

The Tate Modern opened in the disused power station on the River Thames in 2000.

It was the UK's most popular tourist attraction in 2018 with 5.9 million visitors, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.

(IANS)